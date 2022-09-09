ALEXANDIRA, S.D. (KELO) – This week the viewers choice game of the week was a low scoring affair.

The Trojan’s Kaleb Weber would hit Kolter Kramer for a 20 yard score in the first half that would give Parkston a 6 point lead. However, the 2pt conversion would be no good.

With seconds left in the first half, the Trojans would attempt to run the ball in for a TD, but they would fumble the ball. It was then gathered by Hanson’s Jackson Jarding who would head back the other way all the way into the endzone for a 99-yard touchdown return.

Hanson would complete the 2pt conversion and that would end up being the difference. Hanson win the Viewers Choice GOTW by a final of 8-6 over Parkston.

Click the video above for extended game highlights.