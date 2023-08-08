HANSON, S.D. (KELO) — Hanson ended their season last year 8-2 falling to Hamlin in the Class 9AA Quarterfinals but after some development, the Beavers are looking to be a solid team. This year with senior quarterback Kade Waldera returning with some experience behind him, coach Haskamp says he is confident in Waldera’s ability to make plays for the team.

“Real comfortable with the job he’s done in throwing the ball and making good decsions when he comes up at the quarterback as far as what his reads are and so forth. It’s just that year of experienceis a big boost for him,” Hanson football head coach James Haskamp said.

Hanson opens the season at home facing Howard on August 18.