Hannah Sjerven returning to USD for next season

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD Senior Hannah Sjerven announced on Instagram that she will be returning to play for the Coyotes next season.

Sjerven is the third member of USD’s senior class to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable had made their plans known prior to the Summit League Tournament. With Sjerven’s return, USD should have its entire starting lineup from this season back for next year.

Sjerven is a two-time Summit League First-team selection, and was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year this season. She is also a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award.