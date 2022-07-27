RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings scored six unanswered runs on Wednesday afternoon to overcome an early deficit as Post 74 earned the 6-5 walk-off win over Pierre.
BRACKET
Following the first game, Brookings has now advanced to game seven, which will be played at 5 p.m. central time on Thursday, July 28.
Pierre will now play in an elimination game on Thursday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. Central Time.
RECAP
Post 8 jumped out to the early lead as Grey Zabel singled in the first inning to score a run.
Pierre would add another in the first and then tack on two more in the second to race out to a 4-0 lead.
A run producing double from Lincoln Kienholz in the third would add another run. Pierre led 5-0 at that point.
The fourth inning saw the beginning of a rally for Brookings. They would plate four runs on four hits and a sacrifice fly.
Justin Cofel would deliver the game tying single in the sixth inning.
The game would remain tied until the eighth inning when Brookings loaded the bases for Henry Hammrich.
He’d take a pitch to left field for the walk-off single, handing Post 74 the 6-5 win over Pierre.