RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings scored six unanswered runs on Wednesday afternoon to overcome an early deficit as Post 74 earned the 6-5 walk-off win over Pierre.

BRACKET

Following the first game, Brookings has now advanced to game seven, which will be played at 5 p.m. central time on Thursday, July 28.

Pierre will now play in an elimination game on Thursday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. Central Time.

RECAP

Post 8 jumped out to the early lead as Grey Zabel singled in the first inning to score a run.

Clutch swing for Jett Zabel who flips a single into centerfield.



Top 1: @EightsBaseball 1, Brookings 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/RYQYm0Y9zx — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 27, 2022

Pierre would add another in the first and then tack on two more in the second to race out to a 4-0 lead.

A run producing double from Lincoln Kienholz in the third would add another run. Pierre led 5-0 at that point.

The fourth inning saw the beginning of a rally for Brookings. They would plate four runs on four hits and a sacrifice fly.

Big inning for Brookings! They post four and close the gap!



End of 4: @EightsBaseball 5, @BrookingsFOB 4 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/jrLcKvj4U5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 27, 2022

Justin Cofel would deliver the game tying single in the sixth inning.

Big two out, RBI single from @JustinCofell !



Brookings has stormed back to even the game at 5! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/dYPa70Wvz2 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 27, 2022

The game would remain tied until the eighth inning when Brookings loaded the bases for Henry Hammrich.

He’d take a pitch to left field for the walk-off single, handing Post 74 the 6-5 win over Pierre.