Hammer, Anderson wrap up Coyotes in competition at NCAA's

AUSTIN, Texas (USD) - South Dakota natives Ben Hammer and Zack Anderson wrapped up the 2019 NCAA Championships for the Coyotes on Friday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

In his final meet as a Coyote, Hammer garnered his first career All-America accolade. He finished 11th in the field for second-team All-America. His best mark came on his first throw of the competition, sending the discus a season best 189 feet, 2 inches.

Anderson cleared the opening pair of bars on his first attempt, but missed all three tries at 7-1 ¾. He finished one spot out of All-America recognition, taking 17th with his top height of 7-0 ½. This marked one of the toughest men's high jump competitions of the century, with it being the first time since 2001 that it took a make of 7-3 to score in the top-eight.

Hailing from Dell Rapids (Hammer) and Parker (Anderson), the duo were the only South Dakota natives competing in the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year.

South Dakota takes home three All-America honors on the weekend. Junior Chris Nilsen successfully defended his crown in the men's pole vault, junior Helen Falda earned first-team honors in the women's pole vault and Hammer added second-team honors in the discus tonight.