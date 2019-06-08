Sports

Hammer, Anderson wrap up Coyotes in competition at NCAA's

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (USD) - South Dakota natives Ben Hammer and Zack Anderson wrapped up the 2019 NCAA Championships for the Coyotes on Friday evening at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

In his final meet as a Coyote, Hammer garnered his first career All-America accolade. He finished 11th in the field for second-team All-America. His best mark came on his first throw of the competition, sending the discus a season best 189 feet, 2 inches.

Anderson cleared the opening pair of bars on his first attempt, but missed all three tries at 7-1 ¾. He finished one spot out of All-America recognition, taking 17th with his top height of 7-0 ½. This marked one of the toughest men's high jump competitions of the century, with it being the first time since 2001 that it took a make of 7-3 to score in the top-eight.

Hailing from Dell Rapids (Hammer) and Parker (Anderson), the duo were the only South Dakota natives competing in the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year.

South Dakota takes home three All-America honors on the weekend. Junior Chris Nilsen successfully defended his crown in the men's pole vault, junior Helen Falda earned first-team honors in the women's pole vault and Hammer added second-team honors in the discus tonight.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates