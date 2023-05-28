SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gracelyn Leiseth won a pair of championships to put a bow on her career.

In her final high school event, she won the Class A state title in the shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 8 inches. That was more than eight feet further than second place, which was her teammate Kami Wadsworth. For the Univeristy of Florida commit, this weekend had extra special meaning.

“It was a lot of emotions. It was like happiness and sadness at the same time because it’s your last state meet. You’re just trying to embrace the moment and enjoy the memories with your teammates,” Hamlin senior Gracelyn Leiseth said.

Leiseth also won the discus throw with a record of 169 feet, 11 inches.