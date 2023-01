SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hamlin and Sioux Valley split a boys and girls double header on Tuesday inside the Pentagon.

The top-ranked Hamlin girls earned a tough win on Tuesday. The contest was tight through the third quarter, but then the Chargers pulled away in the fourth.

Hamlin claimed a 63-46 over Sioux Valley.

The second game saw a tight contest throughout, but it was the Sioux Valley boys prevailing.

The Cossacks held on late for a 69-65 win over Hamlin.