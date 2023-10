HAYTI, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin Chargers are back in the semifinals, following a 28-7 win over Wall.

The Eagles struck first in the second quarter, grabbing a 7-0 lead, but it didn’t take long for the Chargers to respond.

Tyson Stevenson connected on a long touchdown pass to Zan VanMeeteren for the game tying score and they never looked back.

Hamlin scored 28 straight points to earn the quarterfinal victory.

The Chargers will play Parkston in next week’s semifinals.