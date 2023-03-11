WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin girls basketball team capped off an undefeated season with a 58-55 win over Wagner in the Class A state championship game Saturday.

The Red Raiders led 20-14 after the first quarter, but the Chargers were plus-seven in the second period.

Hamlin converted nine offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points. Wagner shot 57% from the field for the game.

Kami Wadsworth led the way for the Chargers with 17 points. Brooklyn Brandreit netted 14 points and was 4-for-7 from 3-land. Ally Abraham contributed 12.

Ashlyn Koupal paced the Red Raiders with 14 points. Emma Yost added 11 points, and Shalayne Nagel had 10.

The Chargers completed the season 25-0.