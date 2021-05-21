Halvorson, Glanzer power SDSU past Stanford in NCAA Tournament debut

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (SDSU)– Cylie Halvorson hit a pair of home runs to drive in five runs and Grace Glanzer pitched a complete game to lead South Dakota State to a 7-1 victory over Stanford in the opening round of the NCAA Division I Softball Championship Friday afternoon at Bogle Park.

With the victory, the Jackrabbits improved to 43-6 overall and will face host and No. 6 national seed Arkansas in a winners-bracket game at 1 p.m. Saturday. SDSU’s 43 victories tie a single-season school record set by the 1996 squad (43-22).

Halvorson, a returning freshman first baseman from Sioux Falls, broke a scoreless deadlock with a two-run homer to straight-away center field in the fourth inning.

Stanford, 31-21 overall, cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer by Aly Kaneshiro, but as they have all season, the Jackrabbits responded.

Jocelyn Carrillo upped the SDSU lead to 4-1 with a two-run homer to left in the top of the sixth and Halvorson followed an inning later with a three-run blast to left center, providing an exclamation point for the Jackrabbits in their NCAA postseason debut. Halvorson upped her season home run total to 19, adding to her single-season school record.

Glanzer kept Stanford off balance throughout, using a mix of pitches to get an equal number of outs through the air and on the ground with 10 apiece. She struck out only one, walked one and gave up three hits in improving to 19-4 on the season and recording her 21st complete game of the year.

Emma Osmundson, who scored ahead of Halvorson on each of her home runs, also tallied two of the Jackrabbits’ six hits.

Stanford pitcher Alana Vawter struck out six in a losing effort.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

South Dakota State (43-6) vs. Arkansas (41-9), 1 p.m.

Stanford (31-21) vs. Manhattan, 3:30 p.m. [elimination game]

SDSU-Arkansas loser vs. Stanford-Manhattan winner, 6 p.m. [elimination game]

NOTES