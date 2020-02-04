Hall of Fame voter who snubbed Jeter keeps ballot private

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter speaks during the Baseball Hall of Fame press conference, Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Jeter and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker will both join the 2020 Hall of Fame class. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK (AP) – The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 314 Hall voters, and all public ballots included the New York Yankees captain. Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21.

He and Larry Walker will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 26. Mariano Rivera became the first unanimous pick last year when he was on all 425 ballots.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.