BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway inducts new members to their Hall of Fame every year, including this year’s next five.

Huset’s Speedway will be abuzz this Sunday. Racing is scheduled as normal, but it’s also Hall of Fame night where this year’s five nominees will be inducted.

“There’s been a number of years where we’ve had to have discussions among us committee members and vote offs and runoffs to come up with five,” Rod Pattison said. “It’s gets harder and harder every year, because there are so many people that molded what Huset’s Speedway is today, that deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.”

Huset’s Speedway began inducting members 26 years ago and this year’s group now brings the total number to 125 inductees.

It’s never easy to define each year’s class, which is why the Hall of Fame committee relies on their knowledge.

“We counted over 600 years of experience between all of our people, so there’s a lot of our experiences that we have personally that we bring to the table and ideas that we bring to the table,” Pattison said.

This year’s class is headlined by Danny Lasoski, one of the best Sprint Car drivers in history. Lasoski has won 42 features at Huset’s, placing him fifth all-time.

He’s joined by Dana Gulbranson, Richard ‘Dick’ Hansen, Dale ‘Shorty’ Graf and Bill Hill.

And while racing remains the priority on Sunday, the memories could certainly outnumber the laps run.

“We would love to see a lot of fans out for the social. There will be vintage and restored racecars on display. The inductees and their families will all be there sharing stories, pictures and memorabilia,” Pattison said.

And then then five honorees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during Sunday’s intermission.