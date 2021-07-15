Hahn signs new five-year contract

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State University Director of Athletics Justin Sell announced Thursday that head wrestling coach Damion Hahn has signed a new five-year contract that will run through the 2025-26 season.

“Damion has our wrestling program poised to accomplish great things in the years ahead,” Sell said. “He not only is a tremendous teacher of the sport, but he has shown an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes.”

Hahn has coached the Jackrabbits for three seasons, leading SDSU to a 20-22 dual record and mentoring 10 NCAA qualifiers, including 2021 All-American Clay Carlson . SDSU has placed as high as fourth in the Big 12 Conference tournament standings during Hahn’s tenure.

“I’d like to thank President (Barry) Dunn and Justin Sell for their vision and leadership. I am extremely grateful for their support and belief in me and our program,” Hahn said. “My family and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to call Brookings our home. We are blessed to be a part of a community and campus filled with incredible people who are passionate about Jackrabbit Athletics. We are excited to continue to create unparalleled opportunities for our student-athletes.”

Prior to arriving at SDSU, Hahn was an assistant coach and later associate head coach at Cornell (N.Y.) for 12 years. As a collegiate wrestler at Minnesota, Hahn won NCAA individual national titles as a junior and senior en route to earning All-America honors four times.