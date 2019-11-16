Hagedorn, USD top Texas Southern 88-69

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior Tyler Hagedorn scored a career-high 33 points and set a Summit League record by going a perfect 8-for-8 from 3-point range in leading the Coyotes to an 88-69 win against Texas Southern in their home opener Friday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It marked the 13th consecutive home-opening victory for South Dakota, which improved to 4-0 for the second time in four seasons. Texas Southern, which played without leading scorer and rebounder Eden Ewing, fell to 0-3.

Hagedorn had five threes and 20 points in the first half and USD took a 46-25 lead into the break. His eighth 3 came with 8:23 left in the second half and put him over 30 points. His final score came a minute later and gave the Coyotes an 82-57 advantage.

Hagedorn broke a record shared by Southern Utah’s Dave Marek and Oakland’s Myke Thorn. Both went 7-for-7 from 3-point range in games played in 2009 and 1998, respectively. Hagedorn finished 12-of-17 overall from the floor. His final line also included a game-high eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

“I shot it well,” said Hagedorn, whose previous high was 27 points set in December of 2017. “My teammates did a really good job getting me the ball. We played with great pace offensively. We had 27 assists, which is a lot of assists. Triston [Simpson] had seven. We were just sharing the ball really well tonight, guys were making the extra pass for wide open layups and wide open three’s. We did a really good job of that tonight.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a player do that,” said USD head coach Todd Lee. “He’s unique because he’s 6-10 and he can stretch the floor so you have to go guard him. If you have a big who can’t get out on him, and we saw that in the Hawai’i game as well. He shoots it well and he also puts it on the floor. He’s a tough matchup.”

In addition to Hagedorn, South Dakota got 12 points each from Stanley Umude and Tyler Peterson. Cody Kelley made 3-of-4 from downtown and chipped in 11 points. South Dakota made 16-of-23 from beyond the arc, its most made 3’s since 2011 and best 3-point percentage (.696) since 2001.

“I was proud of the fact that our guys really came out and played well in the first half,” said Lee. “That was a very good defensive performance in the first half, and they had some matchup problems with Tyler.”

Texas Southern made just 8-of-30 from the field in the first half. The Tigers finished 6-of-15 from 3-point range and attacked the paint for much of the second half. TSU committed just seven turnovers, but was outrebounded 39-27.

Yahuza Rasas led the Tigers with 12 points and six boards. Tyrik Amrstrong added 10, all in the second half.

South Dakota stays home to host SIUE Monday at 7 p.m. The Cougars (1-2) take on Incarnate Word Saturday in Texas before arriving in South Dakota.