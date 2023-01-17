WASHINGTON (AP) – Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 4-2. They’ve won three in a row.

The Capitals have lost four of six and are 0 for 13 on the power play during that stretch.

Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves in net for Minnesota to get a four-game trip off to a strong start.

Alex Ovechkin assisted on Capitals goals by Martin Fehervary and Dylan Strome.

The Wild won despite being outshot 36-22.