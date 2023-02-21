ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Ryan Hartman scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves as the Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

Hartman’s goal 13 seconds into the second period was the 100th of his career. He has three goals in the last two games.

Minnesota is tied with idle Colorado for third place in the Central Division with 67 points.

Pheonix Copley made 18 saves for Los Angeles, which had won seven of nine.

Anze Kopitar scored for the Kings with 20.5 seconds remaining to avoid the shutout.