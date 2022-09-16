CLEVELAND (AP) – Pinch-runner Ernie Clement raced home from second base on a wild pitch in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run and the AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a crucial five-game series.

Trevor Stephan (6-4) while Emmanuel Clase gave up an infield hit in the ninth, but got Gilberto Celestino on a groundout for his 36th save.

Cleveland leads Minnesota by five games and has clinched the season series with a 10-5 edge, giving the Guardians the tiebreaker.

Cleveland has won six straight over the Twins.

The teams play a day-night doubleheader Saturday followed by games Sunday and Monday.