ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Groton Tigers finished last season with a 3-5 record, but they’re looking to turn that around in 2023.

Groton returns eight starters on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

The Tigers have a few holes to fill, but one thing they won’t be lacking is speed.

With the return of third year starter, Lane Tietz at quarterback, Groton is hoping to see a strong offensive season in 2023.

“Being a track coach, I saw it in the spring that the boys really ran well. I was saying to myself, ‘there’s a lot of guys that we can go to this fall’. Offensively, that’ll be a great threat for us,” Shaun Wanner.

“We just know that we’ve got some speed and we’ve got some great protection on the line this year. As long as they’re giving me enough time to throw it out there, we’ll make it happen,” Groton senior Lane Tietz said.

The Tigers open the season by hosting Aberdeen Roncalli on August 18. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.