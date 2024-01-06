FRISCO, Texas (SDSU) — South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was honored Saturday night as the winner of the Walter Payton Award, which is presented annually by Stats Perform and FedEx Ground to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Gronowski received 18 first-place votes and 151 points from a national media voting panel to become the first Jackrabbit student-athlete to win the award.

A junior from Naperville, Illinois, Gronowski finished the 2023 regular season leading the FCS in passing efficiency (184.08) while completing 68.5 percent (159-of-232) of his passes for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Gronowski previously was honored as Offensive Player of the Year by the FCS Athletics Directors Association.

In his three seasons as a starter (2020-21, 2022 and 2023), Gronowski has helped lead the Jackrabbits to a 36-3 record and three trips to the FCS title game. The defending FCS champion, South Dakota State brings a 28-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against Montana. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with television coverage on ABC.

New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer finished second and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden was third in the voting. SDSU running back Isaiah Davis received six first-place votes and finished seventh in the balloting.

South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers also was presented with the Eddie Robinson Award as FCS Coach of the Year during Saturday’s banquet.

2023 WALTER PAYTON AWARD BALLOTING