CLEVELAND, OHIO (SDSU) – South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski has been selected as Football Championship Subdivision Offensive Player of the Year by the FCS Athletics Directors Association. The announcement was made Wednesday in coordination with the 13 FCS conference offices.

A junior from Naperville, Illinois, Gronowski finished the 2023 regular season leading the FCS in passing efficiency (184.08) while completing 68.5 percent (159-of-232) of his passes for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Gronowski also is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award, which will be presented by Stats Perform and FedEx Ground on Saturday night to the top offensive player of the year in the FCS.

In his three seasons as a starter (2020-21, 2022 and 2023), Gronowski has helped lead the Jackrabbits to a 36-3 record and three trips to the FCS title game. The defending FCS champion, South Dakota State brings a 28-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against Montana. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with television coverage on ABC.

Tennessee State defensive lineman Terrell was selected as the FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FCS in both sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (28). Allen is one of three finalists for the Buchanan Award, honoring the national defensive player of the year in the FCS.

Both players will be further recognized at Sunday’s national championship game.