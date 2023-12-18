BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Gronowski was named the Football Championship Subdivision Offensive Player of the Year and Mason McCormick earned Offensive Lineman of the Year honors to headline a group of seven South Dakota State offensive players named to the 2023 Phil Steele FCS All-America Teams.



Gronowski ended the 11-game regular season leading the FCS in passing efficiency and has maintained that ranking through three playoff games, entering the national championship game with a 182.72 rating after throwing for 2,883 yards and 28 touchdowns against only four interceptions. The junior from Naperville, Illinois, also has rushed for 349 yards and seven scores this season.



McCormick, a senior guard from Sioux Falls, has helped anchor a balanced Jackrabbit offensive attack that has averaged 230.5 yards per game on the ground and 225.6 yards per game through the air.



Joining Gronowski and McCormick on the first team were offensive tackle Garret Greenfield and running back Isaiah Davis .



Greenfield, a senior from Rock Valley, Iowa, has manned the left tackle position for an SDSU squad that has allowed only 10 sacks all season. The Jackrabbits also rank third among FCS teams with a scoring average of 38.4 points per game.



Davis was the lone Missouri Valley Football Conference player to rush for 1,000 yards during the regular season and has topped the 100-yard mark in each of the Jackrabbits’ three playoff games to up his season total to 1,491 yards (106.5 ypg) with 17 touchdowns. A senior from Joplin, Missouri, Davis has added 22 receptions for 196 yards and a score.



Three other Jackrabbits received third-team recognition, including a third member of the SDSU starting offensive line in junior Gus Miller . The Brookings native has started every game at center during SDSU’s current 28-game winning streak dating back to the 2022 season.



Also earning third-team honors were tight end Zach Heins and Mike Morgan, who received recognition as a fullback. A senior from Sioux Falls, Heins ranks second on the team with seven touchdown receptions, while tallying 25 total catches for 369 yards.



Morgan, a senior from New Lenox, Illinois, has contributed nine receptions for 95 yards while also seeing action at tight end.



South Dakota State is the defending FCS national champion and has earned a spot in the title game for the third time in four seasons. The Jackrabbits, 14-0 overall, are scheduled to meet second-seeded Montana Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.