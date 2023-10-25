BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Jackrabbit football team remains undefeated on the season holding one of the top scoring offenses in the FCS. A part of that offense is a standout freshman from Sioux Falls.

Griffin Wilde began his collegiate career strong as a Jackrabbit scoring the first touchdown of the season. A performance that propelled him for 12 more receptions and 267 yards this season.

“Very explosive, very fluid athlete, strong hands, and great body control. You combine all that stuff and as well as good football IQ, understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish and how to move, how to attack a defense as leverage to put himself in a position to be open,” SDSU offensive coordinator Zach Lujan said.

The Sioux Falls native did not take his commitment to SDSU lightly. Since day one he has sought mentorship from the Janke twins.

“Right away, fall camp, coach put Griffin right next to me in the meeting room and he’s been asking me questions every single day, which I enjoy because it keeps me on my toes. It makes me stay focused and locked in,” SDSU senior wide receiver Jadon Janke said.

Wilde has recorded four touchdowns each on special occasion. He scored the go ahead touchdown against Montana State, another at Target Field and most recently at Southern Illinois, where he recorded his longest reception of 49 yards.

“I mean, they’re all pretty cool. I don’t honestly really remember too much about scoring. I kind of just blacked out and celebrated with my teammates, but just to see all their support, and everyone after the first one, everyone coming over, I think that’s my favorite memory out of all of them,” SDSU freshman Griffin Wilde said.

Only scratching the surface of his potential, the freshman says he’s just trying to get the most out of his experience as a Jackrabbit.

“I just hope to be a student of the game, trying to take everything in that I can, especially from the two wide receivers that are here in Jadon and Jaxon. So, just to have them and the coaching staff to just try to take everything I can,” Wilde said.

Wilde and the Jacks are headed for the DakotaDome to face USD. You can follow our Live Blog at KELOLAND.com.