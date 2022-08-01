GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) — Gregory and Vermillion earned wins on Monday, as they join Winner/Colome as the three teams to advance to Championship Tuesday of the Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Tournament.

BRACKET

Here’s a look at the updated state tournament bracket. Gregory and Vermillion will now play in the final elimination game on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. The game was moved up three hours due to the forecasted heat.

Winner/Colome is in the state championship. They’ll play the winner of Vermillion vs. Gregory in a winner take all state championship.

VERMILLION 13, REDFIELD 2

Redfield scored the first run of the game on Monday, but Vermillion would roll from there. Post 1 scored 13 of the next 14 runs on their way to a 13-2 win.

Vermillion hammered out 12 hits in the contest. Clayton Sorenson led the way as he went 4-4 with two singles, two doubles, four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Ben Burbach was sensational on the mound for Post 1. He pitched a complete game allowing just two runs on five hits, while striking out 11.

GREGORY 9, WINNER/COLOME 3

Gregory scored seven runs in the last four innings as they powered their way to a 9-3 win over Winner/Colome on Monday.

Post 6 needed a win to keep their season alive and advance to Championship Tuesday and they did just that.

Gregory pounded out 11 hits on their way to the win. Gunnar Stephens went 3-4 for Post 6 with a double, two singles and a run scored.

Winner/Colome had five errors in the contest, that led to three unearned runs.

Noah Bearshield was strong for Post 6. He threw a complete game, allowing three runs on just three hits, while striking out four.