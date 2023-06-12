WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Gregory boys golf team continued their success in class ‘B’ winning their second straight state championship.

Gregory did it again, sitting atop the leader board for both days of the tournament. Individually, Gregory graduate, Eli Fogel finished second after day one, which set him up for a run at first on day two.

“I entered the back nine today tied for first place, my coach told me that at hole 13 or 14. So I was like, Okay, I think if I par out, I have a chance I have a shot at this. And I think I made a bogey or two and then par out 16, 17, 18, which is really big,” Gregory graduate Eli Fogel said.

Gregory claimed its third school championship of the year with golf alongside football and track and field, allowing determination to pave the way in pursuit of their goals.

“We knew what we had to do. We set our goals early, and we just worked towards it every tournament and we were finally able to achieve it today. There was definitely a pressure on us to do a repeat year and I’m so glad we’re able to accomplish it,” Gregory head coach Kaitlyn Steffen said.

Fogel closed out day two with 73 over par, and he closes his high school career saying that his commitment to golf maintained his level of skill.

“Don’t let other players get in your head, you just you have to get into your own world and just play your game. And I think just having the experience of playing a lot of tournament golf really helps me keep my composure, and not let the stress of everyone around me and everyone watching, get to me,” Fogel said.

This year the Gregory boys continued a tradition that began last year.

“Last year at state during the practice round, they spotted a pond and drove Brittany and I, my assistant coach, crazy all day telling us, ‘if we win we’re going to jump in it. if we win, we’re going to jump in it’. We’re like, ‘no, you will not’. They did and they had a glorious time. And now I hear they’re doing it again,” coach Steffen said.