VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Gregory claimed their first state title since 2017 on Thursday with a 36-23 win over Warner in the 9A state championship.

The Gorillas have now won six state football championships.

The game saw Gregory race out to a 30-8 lead early in the third quarter. However, the next 15 points came from Warner as they closed the gap to 30-23.

The Monarchs would get the ball with a chance to tie in the fourth, but they were forced to punt.

That punt would pin Gregory inside the five, but a 96 yard ensuing drive from the Gorillas was capped with a touchdown from Rylan Peck.

Rylan Peck is your Joe Robbie MVP.

Gunnar Stephens – Outstanding Lineman (Gregory)

Peck also the outstanding back. @KELOSports — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 11, 2022

Gregory would hang on for the 36-23 win from there as they claimed the 2022 9A state championship.