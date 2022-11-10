VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Gregory claimed their first state title since 2017 on Thursday with a 36-23 win over Warner in the 9A state championship.
The Gorillas have now won six state football championships.
The game saw Gregory race out to a 30-8 lead early in the third quarter. However, the next 15 points came from Warner as they closed the gap to 30-23.
The Monarchs would get the ball with a chance to tie in the fourth, but they were forced to punt.
That punt would pin Gregory inside the five, but a 96 yard ensuing drive from the Gorillas was capped with a touchdown from Rylan Peck.
Gregory would hang on for the 36-23 win from there as they claimed the 2022 9A state championship.