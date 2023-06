WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Gregory returned to the peak of class ‘B’ boys golf with a dominant performance at the state tournament in Watertown.

Gregory was tied after day one of the tourney, but they bounced back by outshooting every opponent by 16 strokes on Tuesday. The Gorillas won by 29 strokes.

TEAM SCOREBOARD

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Top 18