RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘B’ Boys and Girls Golf State Tournament concluded Tuesday in Rapid City with the Gregory boys and Bison/Hettinger/Scranton girls taking home the team State Championships.

The Boys tournament was called after one round due to weather disrupting play both Monday and Tuesday. The Gorillas combined for a score of +19 to beat Garretson for the title by five strokes.

Gregory’s Coy Determan and Faulkton Area’s Bennett Cassens shared the Individual State Championship with identical 76’s in the only round of competition.

For complete results from the Class ‘B’ Boys State Tournament head here.

The Girls Tournament concluded with Bison/Hettinger/Scranton entering the final round with a six-stroke lead and the Cardinals would beat out Chester Area by three-strokes for the championship.

On the individual side, it was defending champion Jayce Pugh of Miller, and Bison/Hettinger/Scranton’s Greta Anderson sharing the State Championship after each finished at +19 for the tournament.

For complete results from the Class ‘B’ Girls State Tournament, click here.

