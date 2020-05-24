Great Life courses continue to adjust to changing guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Memorial Day weekend unofficially kicks off the summer months, and is one of the busiest golf weekends of the year. Great Life courses are handling record numbers while also adapting to new safety guidelines.

April was a record-setting month for Great Life courses.

“Revenue-wise it wasn’t as good just because we didn’t have people going into the pro shops and our food and beverage is obviously way down. But as far as rounds of golf goes, April was a record,” Vice President of Golf Jason Sudenga said.

Those teeing it up have included both avid golfers and newcomers.

“Well we have had some fitness only members that have upgraded to golf, and they’re trying their hand at golf now. It’s good to see them out here,” Sudenga said.

Great Life courses are adapting to the evolving guidelines.

“We’re able to allow more people in our restaurants, and in our snack bar area. So that’s helped out a little bit. But yeah, we’ll just follow what the city and the CDC, you know has. Just follow their lead and go from there,” Sudenga said.

Most of the safety precautions on the course remain, though two-person carts are now allowed.

“Great Life they used to give you free tees in the carts, they don’t do that anymore. Towels, they don’t do that anymore. They keep the coolers off the carts. They’ve taken some precautions, which is a good thing, but as long as we can get out here and play golf that’s all that really matters,” Sioux Falls Golfer Derek Spellmeyer said.

With more and more people hitting the course, safety will continue to be a top priority.

“The golfers and the public has been pretty good about following those guidelines. It’s just a matter of educating, keep on educating them. Everybody has been pretty good,” Sudenga said.

Though the number of golfers has increased, Great Life is keeping tee times 10 minutes apart to spread out the increased traffic on the course.