MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Sonny Gray cruised before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer.

Gray allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row before Andrew Benintendi’s single leading off the seventh. With a 3-1 count on Bobby Witt Jr. and Kansas City asking for a video review to try to get a hit batter call, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and athletic trainer came to the mound as Gray appeared to be trying to stretch a muscle near hi pitching shoulder.