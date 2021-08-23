Gravel, Olivier take home feature wins at Huset’s Sunday night

BRANDON, S.D. (INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS) – David Gravel is certainly making the boss proud as the Huset’s Speedway sponsored driver returned to Victory Lane on Sunday evening at Huset’s Speedway, where he led the final 13 laps to capture the Pioneer Seeds Bin Buster Bash.

It marked his third victory of the season at the track and eighth during World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series competition this season. In fact, Gravel won two of the three World of Outlaws races at the high-banked oval this year.

The sprint car feature wasn’t the only thriller as Zach Olivier was the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks feature winner following a daring pass for the lead in turn four coming to the white flag.

The Pioneer Seeds Bin Buster Bash was delayed early following an afternoon shower and once racing began the program was rushed with storms in the area. The World of Outlaws and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig A Main was on tap first and it didn’t disappoint.

Wayne Johnson, who earned the pole of a World of Outlaws main event for the first time in seven years, led the first seven laps before Carson Macedo took the lead in turns three and four on Lap 8. However, one lap later Macedo got into the back of Matt Juhl as the battle up front entered thick traffic. The impact spun Macedo around and brought out the first of three cautions.

Johnson regained the lead and held onto the top spot for the ensuing six laps before Austin McCarl used a slide job in turns one and two to power into first place. He led for nine laps before Gravel took advantage of an opportunity to sneak into the lead on Lap 24. Gravel pulled away by more than three seconds before a pair of cautions in the waning laps set up a green-white-checkered finish.

Gravel built a 1.425 second advantage in the final two laps to cap the victory.

“That was a wild race,” he said. “I thought I was going to wreck a couple of times. The racing played out in my favor. Austin got in the wall and got screwed up with a lapped car and the lead got handed to me. The last restart I didn’t get a good one and I thought Austin was going to throw a bomb on me, a hail mary.”

McCarl, who was slowed by the cushion in turn two during the moment he gave up the lead, held on for the runner-up result to tie a career-best run during World of Outlaws competition.

“I just got a little tight in traffic,” he said. “I was a little too aggressive probably. I got crazy tight and that’s what got me in (turns) one and two. I beat myself and I can live with that rather than something else happening.”

Jacob Allen recorded a season-best third-place finish.

“It feels great,” he said. “Huset’s is so much fun, especially when it’s like this. These little bullrings are such a blast to race. Having a podium is fantastic.”

Donny Schatz was fourth and Kraig Kinser rounded out the top five.

Gravel set quick time during qualifying before Johnson, Macedo, Kinser and Brock Zearfoss each won a heat race. Johnson claimed the dash and Matt Juhl won the Last Chance Showdown.

The 20-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event was just as action packed up front. JJ Zebell led the first 10 laps before Olivier, who started the feature 10th, took the top spot. Olivier used the outside lane of the track to reach second, but Zebell moved to the top on Lap 10.

Olivier made the bottom work in turns three and four to take the lead on Lap 11, but the top prevailed for Zebell on Lap 13. Olivier stayed close for the next half-dozen laps before using a slide job in turn four to edge Zebell as the white flag was being waved. He stayed on the top groove and won by 0.375 of a second.

“I just had to go for it,” Olivier said. “I think I cleared JJ. I felt I did. He came back underneath and we never touched. I’m glad this class continues to have great racing.”

Evan Miller was the third-place finisher with Dan Jensen placing fourth and Tim Dann fifth.

Miller and Ron Howe were the heat race winners.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for the Ace Ready Mix and Myrl and Roy’s Paving Night featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.