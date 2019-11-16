Graff reacts to Steelers-Browns brawl

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after swinging a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A violent dust up in Thursday night’s football game between the Steelers and the Browns is in the national spotlight Friday. Many are saying they’ve never seen a fight quite like that on an NFL field including former quarterback and Sioux Falls resident Neil Graff.

Take a look. This incident between Browns defensive player Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has people talking all over the country.

“I was astounded. I was actually speechless as I saw it unfold. It was a brutal, brutal act I think far outside the traditional protocol of football,” Graff said.

Graff played quarterback for the Steelers, Patriots and Vikings during his career. He admits he still doesn’t like Cleveland but it was a hit from Raider Jack Tatum that sticks with him today.

“He was known for his hard, borderline type of hits. I remember he hit me just after I had thrown the ball, came up through my chin, knocked my helmet off kind of like last night,” Graff said.

Graff needed six stitches after but it was a much different scuffle than this.

“He rips his helmet off and takes a full swing at him with the helmet and connects,” Graff said.

It’s is a scene the NFL won’t want to see again Graff says.

“I think there’s going to be a substantial suspension here. I think it’s going to be interesting to see how severe it will be but I think it could be even up to a season as everything comes up to the forefront here,” Graff said.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for now. Graff wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some legal action taken against Garrett.

“I’ve never been involved in that. I’ve never seen anything like that before. Again, it was way outside the normal football traditions,” Graff said.

And he hopes it gets knocked out of the game moving forward.

Graff was a backup for three hall of fame quarterbacks. He says the Steelers Terry Bradshaw was the only one he remembers getting involved in trash-talking with the defense. The Steelers and Browns are scheduled to meet again on December 1st.