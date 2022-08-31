MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5.

Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win.

Michael Fulmer worked 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts to get the win. Kutter Crawford surrendered five runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston.

The Red Sox have lost seven of nine.

The series will conclude with game three in Minnesota at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.