SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: TV Personality Jim Nantz speaks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL needs changes to its minority hiring policy.

Though the league requires teams to interview minority candidates, only two African-Americans have been hired for 19 open head coaching spots over the past three years.

The league has only two minority general managers among the 32 teams.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.