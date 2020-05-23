Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 112 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1082

 

Avera

Golf courses begin to loosen restrictions among pandemic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Golf courses have remained open during the ongoing pandemic, and with the weather and lack of other recreational activities, Great Life golf courses have seen record numbers hitting the course.

When the pandemic began, courses installed safety protocols to follow state guidelines and promote social distancing. As restrictions on businesses continue to be changed, so have the safety measures at Great Life courses.

“We’re starting to open up a little bit. We are allowing two riders per golf cart now if you want. If you want to take your own cart, we’ll definitely honor that request. We’re putting sand bottles in now. If you want a scorecard, you know if you request a scorecard, we’ll give you a scorecard and a pencil. So we’re starting to loosen up a little bit,” Great Life Vice President of Golf Jason Sudenga said.

With Memorial Day weekend a busy time of the year for courses, find out how they’re handling that surge in traffic while also maintaining safety Saturday night on KELOLAND News at 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests