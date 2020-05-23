Golf courses begin to loosen restrictions among pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Golf courses have remained open during the ongoing pandemic, and with the weather and lack of other recreational activities, Great Life golf courses have seen record numbers hitting the course.

When the pandemic began, courses installed safety protocols to follow state guidelines and promote social distancing. As restrictions on businesses continue to be changed, so have the safety measures at Great Life courses.

“We’re starting to open up a little bit. We are allowing two riders per golf cart now if you want. If you want to take your own cart, we’ll definitely honor that request. We’re putting sand bottles in now. If you want a scorecard, you know if you request a scorecard, we’ll give you a scorecard and a pencil. So we’re starting to loosen up a little bit,” Great Life Vice President of Golf Jason Sudenga said.

With Memorial Day weekend a busy time of the year for courses, find out how they’re handling that surge in traffic while also maintaining safety Saturday night on KELOLAND News at 10:00 p.m.