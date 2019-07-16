Glasser’s unique journey through independent ball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mitch Glasser was drafted out of Division 3 Macalester College in 2012 by his hometown Chicago White Sox, but his playing stint there lasted just one season. Though his affiliated baseball career may have been over, Glasser wasn’t done with the sport.

In 2014, Mitch Glasser was working as a video analyst for one of the White Sox’s minor league affiliates, when the opportunity to play the game he loved again presented itself.

“My manger there was Pete Rose Junior, and he said, Glass what are you doing? You should be playing still. That sparked me to come back the following year in the American Association,” Canaries Infielder Mitch Glasser said.

Since returning to play, Glasser experienced just about everything during his five-year independent ball career, including the rare feat of playing every position in a single game, which just so happened to come against the Canaries.

“Second year in professional baseball, and I got to play all nine positions. I think that’s one of my favorite things I was able to do as a professional player,” Glasser said.

It would be his batting approach that caught Canaries Manager Mike Meyer’s eye. As Glasser entered his second season playing for Sioux Falls this year, he was named the team’s hitting coach.

“He’s really smart and he’s always in the right place. So we thought it would be a good transition for him to get on the coaching side because he’s getting up there in age and it was something he was wanting to do,” Canaries Manager Mike Meyer said.

Along with serving as a player-coach, Glasser is experiencing another unique opportunity this year. He’s playing for the Israeli National team for the second time, as they attempt to qualify for the European Championships.

“To play for something that’s not just about your development, about your goal to get to the big leagues but to play for your country. I’ve never represented U.S.A. but to represent Israel it was really special,” Glasser said.

For a former D3 player, his baseball journey has all been a dream come true.

“For baseball to take me the place I’ve been able to go, I don’t think I saw that. I think the younger version of myself, ten year old version of me, I think would be very happy that I stuck with it and that I’ve kept playing,” Glasser said.

Glasser will continue playing with the Canaries till the end of the month, when he’ll temporarily leave to play for Israel as they face Lithuania in a best-of-three playoff series.