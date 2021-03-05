Glanzer no-hitter highlights sweep

GREELEY, Colo. (SDSU) – Grace Glanzer pitched a no-hitter in a 7-0 victory over Oregon State and the South Dakota State offense was on full display in its second game of the day as the Jackrabbits defeated Northern Colorado, 14-8, during college softball action Friday at the Colorado Classic.

With the two victories at Gloria Rodriguez Field, the Jackrabbits ran their winning streak to six games and improved to 6-1 overall.

South Dakota State 7, Oregon State 0

Glanzer became the second Jackrabbit pitcher in as many seasons to fire a no-hitter as she blanked an Oregon State squad that was receiving votes in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 poll.

A returning freshman from Sioux Falls, Glanzer struck out four and walked three over seven innings. Only three balls left the infield as she recorded 13 of the 21 outs on ground balls, including a double play in the fourth inning that erased her first base on balls.

With the win, Glanzer improved to 2-1 on the season.

SDSU got on the board in the bottom of the second as Kelsey Lenox led off with an infield single. Pinch-runner Millie Mueller moved to third on a base hit by Mia Elliott and later scored on a passed ball.

The Jackrabbits got some breathing room in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Jocelyn Carillo that plated both Allison Yoder and Caelyn Christiancy.

SDSU’s bats continued to heat up in the fifth as Rozelyn Carrillo and Cylie Halvorson both homered around an RBI double by Olivia Pfeifer. Carrillo led off the inning with a home run, while Halvorson’s was a two-run blast.

The Jackrabbits’ six hits were spread among six players.

South Dakota State 14, Northern Colorado 8

The Jackrabbits raced out to an 11-0 lead before holding off the host Bears Friday afternoon.

SDSU struck for five first-inning runs, starting with Halvorson’s second two-run homer of the day. Jocelyn Carrillo later cleared the bases for a three-run double, which was the sixth hit of the inning by the Jackrabbits.

In the third inning, SDSU scored four more times, highlighted by back-to-back RBI doubles from Peyton Daugherty and Rozelyn Carrillo. Freshmen Tori Tollefson and Emma Osmundson added RBI singles.

The Jackrabbit lead grew to 11-0 in the fourth as Hannah Loving connected on a solo home run to lead off the frame and Jocelyn Carrillo added a run-scoring triple for her fourth RBI of the game.

Northern Colorado chipped away against the Jackrabbit bullpen in the middle innings, scoring four unearned runs in a five run bottom of the fourth. The Bears added single runs in the fifth and sixth before Jackrabbit starter Tori Kniesche re-entered the game to record the final six outs.

Kniesche improved to 3-0 on the season as she struck out five and did not walk a batter. She tossed three shutout innings to start the game and allowed one run after coming back to pitch in the sixth.

SDSU finished the day with a season-high 17 hits to along with their season-best 14 runs. Five different Jackrabbits tallied two or more hits, including Daugherty and Osmundson with three hits apiece. Osmundson, a freshman from Sioux Falls, also was credited with three runs batted in.

Lauren Strathearn notched three hits to lead UNC’s 11-hit effort.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits continue play in the Colorado Classic Saturday by traveling to Fort Collins, Colorado, for a matchup against Colorado State. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. Mountain Time (4 p.m. Central) at Ram Field.

NOTES