Girls Wrestling gives Lennox’s Otte twins both a chance to compete at State Tournament

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The State Wrestling Tournament starts tomorrow, and for the first time, there’s a sanctioned girls tournament along with the boys. With that came a unique opportunity for Lennox twin siblings Brandon and Brooke Otte, who will both be competing at this year’s meet.

Brandon and Brooke Otte have been wrestling against each other their entire lives.

“We were at my grandparents house and we were wrestling. I pushed her up against an air register and broke her arm,” Brandon Otte said.

“If we would get into an argument or something, he’d want to wrestle, and I’d say yes. And of course he beat me because he was in wrestling,” Brooke Otte said.

After South Dakota sanctioned girls wrestling this past year, Brooke could now take up the sport.

“I just saw the opportunity open up, and my twin brother is out, and I thought it would just be really unique, and try something new,” Brooke said.

Brooke is no stranger to wrestling, serving as Lennox’s statistician prior to this year. But still, learning to wrestle was a process.

“You know first practice she actually cried. And then she just got better and better. She’s a pretty tough wrestler right now, and I’m pretty proud of everything she’s done,” Head Coach Blake Crosby said.

Brandon will be competing in his 3rd State Tournament. Unlike the first two, his twin sister will be joining him, but this time on the mat.

“I thought it was pretty cool that I get to share something with one of my family members. Not coming from a big athletic family, it just kind of shows that, if you put hard work into it, and did it all, it adds up to something,” Brandon said.

While one will be competing in the girls tournament, and the other in the boys, the goal remains the same.

“Hopefully we be the first twins to place,” Brandon said.

The state wrestling tournament starts Thursday in Rapid City, but the girls won’t compete until Friday morning. The championship matches are set for Saturday.