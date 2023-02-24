RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The girls state wrestling tournament continued Friday with semifinals and wrestlebacks.

Championship/placing results will be posted later. You can see results from Friday here:

SEMIFINALS

G-106

Semifinal – Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-6 won by decision over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 20-3 (Dec 3-2)

Semifinal – Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 33-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 29-6 (SV-1 3-1)

G-113

Semifinal – Brookyln Baird (Sturgis Brown) 28-2 won by fall over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 33-10 (Fall 5:40)

Semifinal – Sara Schroder (Canton) 33-1 won by decision over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Stevens) 39-11 (Dec 5-3)

G-120

Semifinal – Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 39-2 won by decision over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 33-8 (Dec 5-0)

Semifinal – Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 35-2 won by fall over Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh) 42-3 (Fall 4:54)

G-126

Semifinal – Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 40-1 won by forfeit over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 21-14 (For.)

Semifinal – Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 24-5 won by decision over Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) 27-8 (Dec 8-3)

G-132

Semifinal – Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 44-0 won by major decision over Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 25-8 (MD 11-0)

Semifinal – Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-6 won by decision over EhLer Klay (Huron) 24-9 (Dec 7-3)

G-142

Semifinal – Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton) 35-2 won by fall over Jayden Lange (Flandreau) 28-3 (Fall 4:52)

Semifinal – Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-2 won by decision over Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-7 (Dec 4-3)

G-154

Semifinal – Katrina Gibson (Aberdeen Central) 34-8 won by fall over Natalia Long (Canton) 22-10 (Fall 4:55)

Semifinal – Elena Brennan (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 12-7 won by fall over Maya Erickson (Brookings) 16-8 (Fall 1:49)

G-170

Semifinal – Carlee Laubach (Canton) 24-1 won by fall over Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-13 (Fall 5:10)

Semifinal – Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 20-6 won by fall over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 28-9 (Fall 5:45)

G-190

Semifinal – Zoë Adam (Canton) 21-1 won by fall over Allison Konrad (Watertown) 24-15 (Fall 2:47)

Semifinal – Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 26-4 won by fall over Jessica Mckenney (Custer) 19-7 (Fall 2:39)

G-285

Semifinal – Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 21-0 won by fall over Alissa Ault (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 15-14 (Fall 2:47)

Semifinal – Hope Orr (Watertown) 27-4 won by fall over Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-7 (Fall 0:44)

THIRD WRESTLEBACKS

G-106

Cons. Round 3 – Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 36-13 won by decision over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche) 23-9 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 3 – Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens) 36-14 won by fall over Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 35-14 (Fall 3:00)

G-113

Cons. Round 3 – Lexie Hillmer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-17 won by decision over Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 24-7 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 24-9 won by fall over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 31-19 (Fall 1:29)

G-120

Cons. Round 3 – Danny Borja (Mitchell) 37-9 won by fall over Kezrey Benning (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 31-17 (Fall 4:59)

Cons. Round 3 – Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 25-15 won by fall over Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain Girls) 24-13 (Fall 1:41)

G-126

Cons. Round 3 – Htee Htoo (Huron) 32-11 won by fall over Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche) 17-9 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 3 – Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 35-12 won by fall over Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) 22-8 (Fall 2:01)

G-132

Cons. Round 3 – Brooke Grajczyk (Webster Area) 18-11 won by decision over Victoria Verhey (St. Thomas More) 23-12 (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 22-5 won by fall over Katelyn Yexley (Watertown) 20-26 (Fall 1:56)

G-142

Cons. Round 3 – Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens) 31-11 won by decision over Atlantis Witt (Todd County) 20-13 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 3 – Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 32-10 won by decision over Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 22-11 (Dec 3-1)

G-154

Cons. Round 3 – Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 22-17 won by fall over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-11 (Fall 1:38)

Cons. Round 3 – Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 14-7 won by fall over Kadie Mendel (Rapid City Stevens) 27-17 (Fall 0:22)

G-170

Cons. Round 3 – Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 18-10 won by fall over Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) 22-20 (Fall 0:20)

Cons. Round 3 – Hannah Reidt (Chamberlain Girls) 9-14 won by fall over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 18-14 (Fall 0:39)

G-190

Cons. Round 3 – Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 23-11 won by fall over Zoey Holtz (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 8-8 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 3 – Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 24-17 won by decision over Eriah Big Crow (Lakota Tech) 12-5 (Dec 6-0)

G-285

Cons. Round 3 – Kiara King (Canton) 13-6 won by fall over Destiny Triplet (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 22-5 (Fall 1:36)

Cons. Round 3 – Allison Foote (West Central) 10-10 won by fall over Unique Clairmont (Todd County) 12-18 (Fall 1:48)

FOURTH WRESTLEBACKS

G-106

Cons. Semi – Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 36-13 won by decision over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 20-3 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Semi – Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 29-6 won by decision over Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens) 36-14 (Dec 9-4)

G-113

Cons. Semi – Lexie Hillmer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-17 won by decision over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 33-10 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Semi – Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Stevens) 39-11 won by decision over Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 24-9 (Dec 5-2)

G-120

Cons. Semi – Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 33-8 won by decision over Danny Borja (Mitchell) 37-9 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Semi – Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh) 42-3 won by fall over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 25-15 (Fall 1:56)

G-126

Cons. Semi – Htee Htoo (Huron) 32-11 won by fall over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 21-14 (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Semi – Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 35-12 won by decision over Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) 27-8 (Dec 4-1)

G-132

Cons. Semi – Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 25-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Brooke Grajczyk (Webster Area) 18-11 (SV-1 6-4)

Cons. Semi – Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 22-5 won by decision over EhLer Klay (Huron) 24-9 (Dec 8-4)

G-142

Cons. Semi – Jayden Lange (Flandreau) 28-3 won by fall over Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens) 31-11 (Fall 3:49)

Cons. Semi – Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-7 won by decision over Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 32-10 (Dec 7-5)

G-154

Cons. Semi – Natalia Long (Canton) 22-10 won by decision over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 22-17 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 14-7 won by fall over Maya Erickson (Brookings) 16-8 (Fall 1:25)

G-170

Cons. Semi – Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 18-10 won by fall over Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-13 (Fall 2:16)

Cons. Semi – Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 28-9 won by fall over Hannah Reidt (Chamberlain Girls) 9-14 (Fall 3:09)

G-190

Cons. Semi – Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 23-11 won by fall over Allison Konrad (Watertown) 24-15 (Fall 3:58)

Cons. Semi – Jessica Mckenney (Custer) 19-7 won by fall over Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 24-17 (Fall 3:56)

G-285