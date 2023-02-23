RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The State Wrestling tournament is underway in Rapid City. The girls first round began on Thursday morning.

Here’s the results from the girls state tournament. This story will update as the round continue on Thursday.

ROUND 1 – Thursday Morning

G-106

Champ. Round 1 – Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 19-1 won by fall over Chalie Sah (Huron) 21-21 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 – Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 34-12 won by fall over Mataya Jacobs (Rapid City Central) 27-15 (Fall 4:14)

Champ. Round 1 – Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens) 34-12 won in tie breaker – 1 over Aine Graesser (Chamberlain Girls) 19-16 (TB-1 7-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-6 won by fall over Eulayla Maynard (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 25-8 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 31-3 won by fall over Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 17-10 (Fall 0:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche) 22-7 won by fall over Essah Syverson (Custer) 18-13 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 33-12 won by fall over Bailey Tekrony (Brookings) 21-12 (Fall 4:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 27-5 won by fall over Liza Krueger (Groton Area) 20-16 (Fall 0:38)

G-113

Champ. Round 1 – Brookyln Baird (Sturgis Brown) 26-2 won by fall over Brandy Marshall (Lakota Tech) 16-13 (Fall 2:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 30-17 won by fall over Kanyn Padden (Harding County) 17-10 (Fall 5:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 32-8 won by fall over Darla Barnes (Lemmon/McIntosh) 17-18 (Fall 0:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 22-7 won by fall over Kenzie Scott (Dakota Valley) 11-9 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Sara Schroder (Canton) 31-1 won by fall over Jocelyn Rumpca (Webster Area) 14-12 (Fall 4:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 23-5 won by fall over Susu Kamara (Harrisburg) 17-18 (Fall 5:39)

Champ. Round 1 – Lexie Hillmer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 33-16 won by fall over Bailey Yost (Chamberlain Girls) 18-11 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 – Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Stevens) 37-10 won by fall over Jocelyn Thoms (Lennox) 23-15 (Fall 0:17)

G-120

Champ. Round 1 – Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 37-2 won by fall over Shelbie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 4-7 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 – Jayrn Warejcka (Canton) 22-16 won by decision over Brooklyn Brant (Sturgis Brown) 8-8 (Dec 9-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain Girls) 23-11 won by fall over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington) 24-15 (Fall 2:57)

Champ. Round 1 – Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-7 won by tech fall over Cante White Bull (Lakota Tech) 15-11 (TF-1.5 5:34 (17-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh) 40-2 won by fall over Kami Erickson (Brookings) 18-15 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Danny Borja (Mitchell) 35-7 won by fall over Autumn Gaspar (Garretson) 8-12 (Fall 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Kezrey Benning (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 30-15 won by fall over Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) 19-13 (Fall 3:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 33-2 won by fall over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 22-14 (Fall 1:22)

G-126

Champ. Round 1 – Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 38-1 won by fall over Mathilde Matsuda (Spearfish) 5-6 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) 21-6 won by fall over Ciara Birds Head (Hot Springs) 16-11 (Fall 3:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Kieonna Smith (Canton) 20-12 won by tech fall over Julie Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 14-15 (TF-1.5 5:36 (20-5))

Champ. Round 1 – Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-11 won by decision over Faith Caldron (Brookings) 19-13 (Dec 11-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) 26-6 won by fall over Jaclyn Kyte (Yankton) 27-15 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Htee Htoo (Huron) 29-10 won by fall over Chloe Ellingsen (Harrisburg) 19-16 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche) 16-7 won by forfeit over Emily Hyde (Rapid City Central) 19-13 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 22-5 won by fall over Wendi Silverthorn (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 19-18 (Fall 3:01)

G-132

Champ. Round 1 – Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 42-0 won by fall over Bailey Credeur (Dell Rapids) 13-15 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 29-10 won by fall over Brooke Grajczyk (Webster Area) 15-10 (Fall 5:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 23-7 won by fall over Hannah Frewaldt (Garretson) 12-12 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 19-4 won by fall over Victoria Verhey (St. Thomas More) 21-11 (Fall 5:31)

Champ. Round 1 – EhLer Klay (Huron) 23-7 won by forfeit over Damia Valdez (Rapid City Central) 10-11 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Morgan Lee (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 26-11 won by fall over Sierra Smidt (Lennox) 13-19 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 – Sammie Reil (Harrisburg) 22-11 won by fall over Katelyn Yexley (Watertown) 18-25 (Fall 4:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 30-6 won by fall over Jersey Folkens (Canton) 19-13 (Fall 1:48)

G-142

Champ. Round 1 – Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton) 33-2 won by fall over Lakota Rodgers (Lakota Tech) 14-13 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 – Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 21-9 won by decision over Atlantis Witt (Todd County) 18-12 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 30-8 won by fall over Tiara Faehnrich (Hill City) 17-14 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Jayden Lange (Flandreau) 26-2 won by fall over Teagan Vining (St. Thomas More) 17-12 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 – Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-6 won by fall over Izzabella Ramos (Belle Fourche) 14-15 (Fall 3:06)

Champ. Round 1 – Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens) 29-9 won by fall over Emerson Skuodas (Harrisburg) 17-20 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 1 – Kyla Logan (Doland) 24-11 won by fall over Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 15-11 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 18-2 won by fall over Brynn Mulder (Canton) 12-16 (Fall 1:34)

G-154

Champ. Round 1 – Katrina Gibson (Aberdeen Central) 32-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 – Kadie Mendel (Rapid City Stevens) 26-15 won by fall over Ella Kessler (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 11-20 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 11-6 won by fall over Annala Davis (Brandon Valley) 16-20 (Fall 0:19)

Champ. Round 1 – Natalia Long (Canton) 20-9 won by fall over April Peterson (Watertown) 18-17 (Fall 3:19)

Champ. Round 1 – Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 33-9 won by decision over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish) 24-17 (Dec 9-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Elena Brennan (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 10-7 won by fall over Deshawnegh Iron Cloud (Little Wound) 12-8 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 20-15 won by fall over Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley) 15-6 (Fall 1:17)

Champ. Round 1 – Maya Erickson (Brookings) 15-6 won by fall over Daisy Munoz (Hill City) 12-12 (Fall 1:15)

G-170

Champ. Round 1 – Carlee Laubach (Canton) 22-1 won by fall over Keely Mogen-Frankfort (Hot Springs) 7-17 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 – Paytan Waterman (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 15-14 won by decision over Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) 20-19 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaitlyn Florey (Huron) 8-26 won by fall over Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 14-10 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 33-11 won by fall over Lily Montgomery (Canistota) 6-7 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 18-6 won by fall over LaRae Severson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 2-5 (Fall 1:06)

Champ. Round 1 – Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley) 19-17 won by decision over Hannah Reidt (Chamberlain Girls) 6-13 (Dec 8-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Bella Morteo (Rapid City Stevens) 34-13 won by decision over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 16-13 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 26-8 won by fall over Amaya Martinez (Todd County) 13-14 (Fall 0:39)

G-190

Champ. Round 1 – Zoë Adam (Canton) 19-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 – Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 22-15 won by fall over Kathryn Iron Shell (Todd County) 4-14 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Allison Konrad (Watertown) 23-13 won by decision over Saige Heath (Sully Buttes) 1-2 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Eriah Big Crow (Lakota Tech) 11-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 – Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 20-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 1 – Jessica Mckenney (Custer) 17-6 won by forfeit over Adelae Grusing (Belle Fourche) 2-12 (For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Zoey Holtz (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 7-6 won by fall over Anna Schoewe (Brandon Valley) 3-7 (Fall 0:23)

Champ. Round 1 – Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 24-4 received a bye () (Bye)

G-285