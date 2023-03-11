SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s championship Saturday across the state in girls high school basketball. The three state championship games are set for the night cap. Earlier in the day, the consolation games wrapped up.

View brackets here:

Here are the scores from Saturday’s action:

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

#7 RC Stevens 53, #8 Watertown 51 – 7th place #3 O’Gorman 70, #12 Mitchell 33 – 5th place #4 Jefferson 55, #6 Harrisburg 34 – 3rd place #1 Washington vs. #2 Pierre – state championship

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

#7 RC Christian 66, #5 Lakota Tech 52 – 7th place #3 Sioux Falls Christian 46, #8 Flandreau 43 – 5th place #4 Red Cloud vs. , #6 Sisseton – 3rd place #1 Hamlin vs. #2 Wagner – state championship

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS