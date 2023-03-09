SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State basketball is underway across South Dakota as all three classes of girls basketball are playing Thursday.
You can see the brackets for each class here:
Below are the results from Thursday’s action. The results will update throughout the day.
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
|#1 Washington 48, #8 Watertown 24
|#4 Jefferson vs. #12 Mitchell – 1:45 p.m.
|#2 Pierre vs. #7 Rapid City Stevens – 5 p.m.
|#3 O’Gorman vs. #6 Harrisburg – 7:45 p.m.
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
|#1 Hamlin 42, #8 Flandreau 32
|#4 Red Cloud vs. #5 Lakota Tech – 1:45 p.m.
|#2 Wagner vs. #7 Rapid City Christian – 6 p.m.
|#3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #6 Sisseton – 7:45 p.m.
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
|#1 Wolsey-Wessington 53, #8 Jones County 42
|#4 Sully Buttes vs. #5 Wall – 1:45 p.m.
|#2 Ethan vs. #7 Castlewood – 6 p.m.
|#3 Viborg-Hurley vs. #6 Howard – 7:45 p.m.