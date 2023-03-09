SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State basketball is underway across South Dakota as all three classes of girls basketball are playing Thursday.

You can see the brackets for each class here:

Below are the results from Thursday’s action. The results will update throughout the day.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

#1 Washington 48, #8 Watertown 24 #4 Jefferson vs. #12 Mitchell – 1:45 p.m. #2 Pierre vs. #7 Rapid City Stevens – 5 p.m. #3 O’Gorman vs. #6 Harrisburg – 7:45 p.m.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

#1 Hamlin 42, #8 Flandreau 32 #4 Red Cloud vs. #5 Lakota Tech – 1:45 p.m. #2 Wagner vs. #7 Rapid City Christian – 6 p.m. #3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #6 Sisseton – 7:45 p.m.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS