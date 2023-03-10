SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s semifinal Friday across the state in girls high school basketball as six teams will punch their ticket to the three state championship games.

View brackets here:

Here are the scores from Friday’s action:

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

#12 Mitchell 48, #8 Watertown 37 – Consolation #3 O’Gorman 56, #7 RC Stevens – Consolation #1 Washington vs. #4 Jefferson – 5:00 P.M. #2 Pierre vs. #6 Harrisburg – 7:45 P.M.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

#8 Flandreau 55, #5 Lakota Tech 41 – Consolation #3 Sioux Falls Christian 52, #7 RC Christian 42 – Consolation #1 Hamlin vs. #4 Red Cloud – 6:00 P.M. #2 Wagner vs. #6 Sisseton – 7:45 P.M.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS