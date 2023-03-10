SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s semifinal Friday across the state in girls high school basketball as six teams will punch their ticket to the three state championship games.
Here are the scores from Friday’s action:
CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS
|#12 Mitchell 48, #8 Watertown 37 – Consolation
|#3 O’Gorman 56, #7 RC Stevens – Consolation
|#1 Washington vs. #4 Jefferson – 5:00 P.M.
|#2 Pierre vs. #6 Harrisburg – 7:45 P.M.
CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS
|#8 Flandreau 55, #5 Lakota Tech 41 – Consolation
|#3 Sioux Falls Christian 52, #7 RC Christian 42 – Consolation
|#1 Hamlin vs. #4 Red Cloud – 6:00 P.M.
|#2 Wagner vs. #6 Sisseton – 7:45 P.M.
CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS
|#8 Jones County 47, #4 Sully Buttes 38 – Consolation
|#7 Castlewood 51, #6 Howard 47 – Consolation
|#1 Wolsey-Wessington vs. #5 Wall – 6:00 P.M.
|#2 Ethan vs. #3 Viborg-Hurley – 7:45 P.M.