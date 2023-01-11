MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Hanson Girls Corn Palace Classic returns this weekend for it’s 40th anniversary.
There will be eight games played this year, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 14.
|Matchup
|Time
|Corsica-Stickney vs. Colman-Egan
|10 a.m.
|Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Howard
|11:30 a.m.
|Centerville vs. Arlington
|1 p.m.
|Castlewood vs. Hanson
|2:30 p.m.
|St. Thomas More vs. Flandreau
|4 p.m.
|Viborg-Hurley vs. Wolsey-Wessington
|5:30 p.m.
|Parkston vs. Florence/Henry
|7 p.m.
|Wagner vs. Vermillion
|8:30 p.m.
All of Saturday’s games will be played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.
Admission cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Admission is good for the entire day.
All games times are approximate. Contests will start 15 minutes following the completion of the previous game.