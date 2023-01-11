MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Hanson Girls Corn Palace Classic returns this weekend for it’s 40th anniversary.

There will be eight games played this year, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 14.

Matchup Time Corsica-Stickney vs. Colman-Egan 10 a.m. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Howard 11:30 a.m. Centerville vs. Arlington 1 p.m. Castlewood vs. Hanson 2:30 p.m. St. Thomas More vs. Flandreau 4 p.m. Viborg-Hurley vs. Wolsey-Wessington 5:30 p.m. Parkston vs. Florence/Henry 7 p.m. Wagner vs. Vermillion 8:30 p.m.

All of Saturday’s games will be played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

Admission cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Admission is good for the entire day.

All games times are approximate. Contests will start 15 minutes following the completion of the previous game.