Gibbs earns pair of MVFC awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (SDSU) — South Dakota State quarterback J’Bore Gibbs was honored Sunday as both Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week after helping engineer a comeback victory at Youngstown State on Oct. 12.

A redshirt freshman from Chicago, Gibbs rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as the third-ranked Jackrabbits rallied from a 21-9 deficit late in the third quarter for a 38-28 victory. Gibbs’ first touchdown run was from 2 yards out, while his 63-yard score in the final minute sealed the victory. His touchdown pass covered 81 yards to Cade Johnson and gave the Jackrabbits a 22-21 lead.

Gibbs finished the night 14-of-26 passing for 210 yards and also was the team’s leading rusher with 75 yards on 12 carries.

The Jackrabbits, 5-1 overall and 2-0 in league play, return to action Saturday at Indiana State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern (noon Central) at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana.

