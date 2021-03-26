Getting back out on the baseball diamond never felt better for Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana’s baseball season was canceled last March shortly after the Vikings played their first home games of the season. A year later, the Vikings are back on the diamond, and couldn’t be happier to be doing what they do best.

Spring sports were the first to have most if not all of their season canceled when the pandemic began.

“You know we were prepping that Friday to play St. Cloud State the next day and all of a sudden, we’re at HyVee eating as a team and our season is done. We were all like what, like we just didn’t know what was going on. It was terrible,” Jordan Barth said.

Fall sports were the next domino to fall for area colleges. It wasn’t until the winter sports season that things started to turn the corner.

“Once we started seeing them compete and have fans here and there. We were pretty sure being outside and stuff like that, that we would have a season,” Senior Sam Baier said.

The canceled spring season gave college seniors an extra year of eligibility.

“I definitely didn’t want to have my senior year end on an illness or whatever. I wanted some actual closure,” Baier said.

Augustana opened its season against Cameron University on March 5th.

“The first game was like, are we really going to play. Going through testing protocol stuff, you never know what’s going to happen there. We felt good about things, but you don’t know. It takes 1 or 2 guys, and then some contacts and you can sit for a while without playing,” Head Coach Tim Huber said.

Getting back on the diamond never felt so good.

“I got some butterflies again like it was back in the younger days. It kind of just brought the love of the game back,” Baier said.

This past weekend, nearly a year after their season was canceled, the Vikings finally played that home series against St. Cloud State.

“It was very easy to get up for the series against St. Cloud that’s for sure. You know conference rival, getting back to home, playing in front of some fans. That’s all we could ask for. It was awesome,” JT Mix said.

The Vikings have started the year with a 7-2 record. They’ll host Minot State for a three-game series this weekend beginning with game 1 on Saturday at 1:30.