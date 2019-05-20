George-Little Rock track athlete has state title stripped after officials ring bell a lap early

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa track officials made an error in the Class 1A 3,200-meter state championship race and it cost a George-Little Rock athlete his state title.

Joe Anderson was the winner after the race had finished, but because of an error, the title was awarded to Gehlen Catholic’s (LeMars, Iowa) Will Roder. Roder was in first place after seven laps and named the state champion after a review of the race.

Officials rang the bell after the race’s sixth lap instead of the seventh lap so some runners thought the seventh lap was the final lap of the race. There are eight laps in the 3,200 run.

On Thursday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association apologized for the error. The race was not rerun because of Thursday’s race conditions and the participants having other events to race in for the weekend.

In a Twitter post, Anderson, a senior, said being stripped of his first-ever state title hurt, but he said his identity doesn’t come from trophies congratulated Roder on his win.

George-Little rock ended up winning the Class 1A team state championship.

