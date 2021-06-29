Genzlinger dominates on the mound as Canova knocks off Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — In Class “B” Legion baseball, Dell Rapids played host to Canova.

Canova was led by pitcher Riley Genzlinger, who struck out 11 batters on the night, including striking out the side with just 9 pitches in the first inning.

Riley Genzlinger throws ball one, then nine straight strikes to strike out the side in the first.



End of 2: @DellsVarsityBB 0 Canova 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/0dhKvnYYL6 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 30, 2021

Canova would take advantage of a Dell Rapids error in the 3rd inning that scored 2 to give them the 2-0 lead. Canova added another later that inning and led 3-0.

Jackson Remmer reaches on error, two runs score. Remmer would score a batter later.



End of 3: Canova 3 @DellsVarsityBB 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/luphkvYrez — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 30, 2021

Dell Rapids answered in the 4th as back-to-back doubles got them on the board and cut the Canova lead to 2.

But that’s as close as Dell Rapids would get as Genzlinger kept them in check the rest of the night as Canova picked up the 4-1 victory.