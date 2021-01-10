Garza scores 33, No. 5 Iowa beats No. 16 Minnesota 86-71

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrates with teammate Jordan Bohannon (3) after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 16 Minnesota 86-71.

Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Hawkeyes, who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas. Iowa led 39-37 at halftime and opened the second half with a 22-6 run. Garza had 10 of his points in that stretch. Minnesota rallied from a 63-45 deficit to get to within five points twice late in the second half.

Both Gach and Marcus Carr scored 13 points apiece for the Gophers.