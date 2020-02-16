 

Garza scores 24 points; No. 21 Iowa beats Minnesota 58-55

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points as No. 21 Iowa came back to beat the Minnesota Gophers 58-55.

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes came away with a rare road win in the Big Ten.

Iowa trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining but finished the game on an 11-0 run. Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota.

