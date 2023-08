GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — Garretson opened the 2023 season with a dominant 3-0 win over Tri-Valley.

The Blue Dragons played a tight first set as they walked away with a narrow 25-22 win.

The second set began a strong surge from Garretson. They cruised to a 25-8 victory.

The Blue Dragons capped the win with a 25-16 win in set three.